One in hospital after early morning fight in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an early Saturday morning fight.
According to an incident report released by the Madison Police Department, several people were involved in the fight, which took place in the parking lot of Antlers Tavern around 1:45 a.m.
The person who was brought to the hospital has life threatening injuries, according to the report.
This incident is being investigated by the Violent Crime Unit and is believed to be an isolated event.
27 News will update as more information becomes available.