One injured in ATV accident in rural Nora

NORA (WKOW) -- One person was injured in a four wheeler accident in rural Nora Friday.
Police were dispatched to the area of N. Williams Road south of Clinton Street for a traffic accident with injuries.
On scene, deputies learned that a woman was operating a 2016 Polaris Ranger southbound on Williams Road.
Five juvenile passengers were in the ATV.
Police say the woman attempted to navigate a curb in the roadway, lost control of the ATV on loose gravel, overcorrected and overturned the ATV on the roadway.
One juvenile female was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries.
The woman was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed/Accident and Operating a Non-Highway Vehicle on the roadway.