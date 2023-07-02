One killed, another seriously hurt in Columbia County motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Columbia County Saturday night.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on County Highway K near Smokey Hollow Road in the Town of Arlington.
According to the sheriff's office, the man was driving the motorcycle, and the woman was a passenger. Authorities said the motorcycle was headed east when the man lost control and went into a ditch. Both the man and the woman were thrown from the motorcycle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Med Flight transported the woman, who had "significant injuries," to the hospital.
The sheriff's office said authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash.