One killed in crash on I-39/90/94 near Windsor

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- One person died in a crash on I-39/90/94 that closed the interstate near Windsor Sunday for more than four hours.
In a press release from Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, Chief Chris Garrison said Madison Medic 8 and Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to a report of a car versus commercial semi at mile marker 132.
Garrison said the Sun Prairie Engine Crew reported a sedan with heavy damage and a semi on its side straddling the median with heavy damage.
Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the response and shut down all lanes in both directions due to the debris on the highway.
Garrison said first responders removed the door to the sedan so Madison Medics could get to the person. Madison Medics confirmed the person in the sedan was dead because of injuries they received in the crash.
According to Chief Garrison, the semi driver was able to get out of the vehicle himself. Sun Prairie Ambulance transported him with minor injuries.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department reported several vehicles on the road near the crash received minor damage.
The crash is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.
Sun Prairie was assisted by Sun Prairie EMS, Madison Fire, DeForest Fire\ and Wisconsin State Patrol.