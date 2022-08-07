One killed near Lone Rock after crashing into rock wall

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man died after driving into a rock wall near Lone Rock Saturday evening, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of WIS HWY 130 and 133 in the Township of Pulaski.
Iowa county deputies, Lone Rock Fire Department, Lone Rock EMS and Iowa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
Investigators found Tyler Russell, of Black Earth, was heading southbound on WIS HWY 130 and failed to stop at the intersection and hit a rock wall.
The sheriff's office said emergency responders found Russell dead in the vehicle. No other occupants were found.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.