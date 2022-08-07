 Skip to main content
.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich
environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive
for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting
across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the
widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms
is likely for late this evening through Monday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash
flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3
inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to
3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the
highest rainfall amounts will occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

One killed near Lone Rock after crashing into rock wall

  • Updated
Iowa County Sheriff's Office badge

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man died after driving into a rock wall near Lone Rock Saturday evening, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of WIS HWY 130 and 133 in the Township of Pulaski.

Iowa county deputies, Lone Rock Fire Department, Lone Rock EMS and Iowa County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

Investigators found Tyler Russell, of Black Earth, was heading southbound on WIS HWY 130 and failed to stop at the intersection and hit a rock wall.

The sheriff's office said emergency responders found Russell dead in the vehicle. No other occupants were found.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

