One man arrested after crashing car, shooting handgun at home in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he reportedly drove off the road, got out of the car, walked up to a nearby home and fired a handgun Sunday afternoon.
Sauk County Communications Center received a call around 1 p.m. from a homeowner reporting a car had gone off the Larue Road in the Town of Ironton. The caller said the driver had gotten out and was walking toward their home with a long gun and a handgun.
When the first responding deputy arrived, the suspect was on the homeowner's porch.
According to the deputy, they talked to the suspect, who initially complied and disarmed the long gun. But then ran to the other side of the home, out of the deputy's view, fired one shot from the handgun into the occupied home. No one was hit by the round.
The suspect then came back to the side of the home the deputy was on, where they spoke and the suspect compiled. The deputy was then able to take him safely into custody.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as, 22-year-old, Matthew T. Krumpos.
Investigators said Krumpos was driving a car stolen from a residence in the village of Lake Delton. He was heading southbound on Larue Road when he failed to make a corner, entered the ditch on the west side, crossed the road, and then went off the road on the east side of Larue Road before getting stuck in a field.
Krumpos was arrested and taken to Sauk County Jail on a hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections
According to the sheriff's office, "numerous charges" will be referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, including Endangering Safety by Reckless Use of a Firearm.
Officials said additional charges will be added as they are developed by the ongoing investigations by the Lake Delton Police Department and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.