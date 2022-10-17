One more chilly day before the big warm up

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The nights just keep on getting colder. Wind chills will drop into the upper teens by the morning. Bundle up at the bus stop!
We'll be sunnier and drier tomorrow, but still cold with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Mid to upper 20s by daybreak Wednesday with highs back to the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Warmer weather approaches late week with plenty of sunshine sticking around, too. Highs climb to the mid 50s Thursday, low to mid 60s Friday, mid to upper 60s Saturday and around 70° to end the weekend!
We are tracking the next rain maker on Sunday night into Monday morning as the next cool down takes over Tuesday of next week.