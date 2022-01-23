One more round of snow... then the cold moves in

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a nice blanketing of fresh snow moved through the region Saturday night, another round of light snow is expected to blanket the area Sunday night into Monday. As we kick off the final, full week of January we'll be quiet... and cold. Possibly the coldest air of the season.
Some folks across southwestern Wisconsin picked up around 5" of fresh snow overnight Saturday into Sunday; an average January total snow accumulation is over a foot and many are struggling to get close to that as the month gets closer and closer to ending.
In Madison, the month snow total is just over 6"... not even half of what the area typically picks up for an average January which is just shy of 14".
Another round of snow is expected Sunday night into Monday but accumulations for most will be less than 3". Folks across southwestern Wisconsin may pick up around the 3" mark with lesser amounts found farther northeast with the snow beginning around midnight Monday and continuing through the morning hours.
After that, a Canadian High moves in and quickly cools us down... bringing the coldest air of the season. Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the single digits with overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday dipping into the teens below zero. Wind chill values dipping as low as -35°F Wednesday morning.