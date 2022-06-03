One more sunny, dry and mild day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances go up and temperatures go down this weekend.
Full sunshine today with temps peaking the low 70s with just a bit of a breeze from the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Enjoy it because rain returns this weekend with scattered showers Saturday morning, isolated showers possible in the afternoon and another round of rain Saturday evening through the overnight with cooler temps under cloudier skies in the mid 60s.
More rain Sunday morning before a tapering trend in the afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 60s and a chance for more rain Sunday night and Monday as well.