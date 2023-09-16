One motorcycle driver dead after crash in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- One motorcycle driver is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in Janesville Saturday afternoon.
The Janesville Police Department (JPD) said the crash happened on South Garfield Avenue between East Court Street and East Van Buren Street around 3 p.m. Saturday.
In a release, JPD said a group of motorcycles was heading south when one of the motorcycle drivers crashed into a parked vehicle. The motorcycle was in the road when a second motorcycle crashed into it.
One motorcycle driver died. The other driver was treated and released from the hospital.
Authorities have not released the names of either driver.