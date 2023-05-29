One of Madison's oldest Memorial Day ceremonies at Forest Hill Cemetery continues for 122nd year

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's largest and oldest Memorial Day ceremonies held its 122nd gathering Monday. The Madison Veterans' Council Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery first originated in 1891 and continued this year.
Every year, dozens of veterans and their families come to the cemetery's Union Rest to pay tribute to those lost while serving in the Armed Forces.
Of the 722 Civil War veterans from Dane County, many of them are buried here.
Dane County Historical Society President John Decker recited the Gettysburg Address at the event Monday and spoke on the history and significance the ceremony has in Madison.
"It's just a celebration and remembrance," Decker said. "It's a time to step back from everyday activities and think about those who do so much for our country."
The VFW Band held a concert for those in attendance before a full remembrance ceremony was held, featuring a rifle salute from both modern and Civil War era soldiers and a performance of taps.
For many of those in attendance, it's a ceremony that's personal to them.
Patty Sinclair attends every year.
"I love the music, and I love the sense of community," Sinclair said. "But it also makes me kind of nostalgic. It reminds me of my father who served in World War Two."
Sinclair says although she doesn't agree with many wars, she acknowledges the importance of remembering those lost.
"I don't think we can forget," Sinclair said. "I think it's more important than ever to remember that so many of us, so many men and women have died."