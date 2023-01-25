One of the first steady snowfalls of 2023, Rock Co. Sheriff's Office reminds of travel safety

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — With one of the first steady snowfalls in Wisconsin so far this year, those at the Rock County Sheriff's Office are reminding people of travel safety.
Matthew Jacobson is the Captain of the Patrol Bureau at the Rock County Sheriff's Office. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, he said nearly a dozen crashes were already reported.
"This is pretty typical. We haven't seen a whole lot of snow yet this winter. We had, you know, some ice, some freezing rain and stuff like that," Jacobson said. "We're still seeing snow down here in the Janesville area. But this is generally a typical response of some slide-offs for kind of one of our first real snowstorms of the new year."
He said the Sheriff's Office partners with the Highway Department to salt and take care of roads. Jacobson added that the main roads are "pretty good" and they are working to clear side roads.
"Having that first accumulating snow, let the highway shop do their work, let the plows get out there, let them do their work. Don't make it more hazardous for them," Jacobson said.
He added to be prepared for an emergency. Have your cellphone, a charger and a winter safety kit. The kit should include a coat, blanket, boots— anything to keep you warm.
"That way, if it takes us a little bit to get out to you based off the road conditions, or just where you're at in the county, you have that emergency stuff," he said.
Jacobson said if the snow continues overnight, road conditions could change in the morning.
"So just because the roads may have been clear when you get home tonight, give them a little bit of time in the morning to get clear for tomorrow's commute, because this may last throughout the night, kind of just a steady snow," he said.
For current updates on road conditions, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 website.