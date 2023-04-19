'One of the greatest good people': Wisconsin Historical Society remembers late State Archaeologist

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jim Skibo came to Wisconsin in July 2021 to become the State Archaeologist. His colleagues say it was a job he loved and approached with passion, innovative ideas and deep appreciation.
"He chose the Wisconsin Historical Society to democratize history," said society director Christian Overland. "He really enjoyed teaching and listening to the people. So, his daily work was actually working side-by-side of the archaeologists, or with our sovereign nations or with the public."
That work tragically came to an end on April 14, when Skibo died after first responders pulled him from Lake Mendota. He had been diving that morning, WHS said, in preparation for the maritime archaeology season.
Overland said Skibo's death has left a big hole at WHS and in the lives of everyone who knew the archaeologist.
"I'll miss his friendship, his collegial-ness [sic] and his ability to learn and teach me how to learn better too," Overland said.
During Skibo's time in Wisconsin, he led teams that recovered ancient dugout canoes from Lake Mendota in 2021 and 2022.
"In 2021, it was one of the top 10 archaeological finds in the world, and Jim had accomplished that," Overland said. "I think of him as the great archaeologist of Wisconsin. Charles Brown was in the early part of the 20th Century, and Jim Skibo opened up the 21st Century for us."
Overland said his former colleague called himself the people's archaeologist and was committed to helping everyone in Wisconsin learn about our shared history.
"Jim was brilliant at that, and he had a vision for the future to build a better world for everyone," Overland said.
In Skibo's nearly two years at WHS, Overland said he brought fresh ideas and new approaches to history, inspiring those he worked with.
"He excited us about archaeology, and he put a new breath into the Wisconsin Historical Society," he said.
Though Skibo was a celebrated archaeologist, Overland said what he'll remember most is his passion, intelligence and kindness.
"Jim was one of the greatest good people you could ever meet," he said. "He had the benevolent assumption that everybody's coming from a place of good, and then history can come from a place of good and can heal the world."
Now, Overland said the historical society is working to follow through on Skibo's mission of making history something for everyone.
"He created a methodology for us of how to use science, how to use history, how to use oral histories, how to use collaboration in order to kind of bring history into the public again," he said. "That's what we'll do now and forever."