One of the warmest day this year followed by cold rest of week

MADISON (WKOW) - A strong storm system passing through the region will cause a wide range of temperatures, though we miss out on most of the precipitation.
Temps top off in the upper 30s and low 40s midday with falling temperatures later this afternoon as a cold front moves through. However, it will be windy with winds gusting up to 30 mph turning from the south to the northwest.
Southeastern Wisconsin may get clipped by some light snow tonight through Wednesday, with up to an inch possible for the I-43 corridor. Colder weather wins out region-wide. Temperatures bottom out in the upper single digits. Highs stay in the teens on Groundhog Day through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures recover to the mid to upper 20s this weekend.