One person dead after car crashes into the Pecatonica River

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A person from Beloit is dead after they crashed their car into the Pecatonica River.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office reports during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 73-year-old Eugene L. Dinger of Beloit was traveling northbound on STH 78 in the Town of Blanchard.

Authorities say the vehicle crossed over the southbound lane of traffic, before hitting a guardrail. It was sent airborne, before landing in the river.

The vehicle wasn't discovered until 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, submerged in the East Branch of the Pecatonica River.

Dinger was pronounced dead at the scene.