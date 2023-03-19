One person dead after early morning vehicle crash in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — One man is dead after a motor vehicle crash in Dodge County early Sunday morning.
Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a traffic crash shortly before 12:30 a.m. on US HWY 151 at County HWY B in the Township of Beaver Dam.
Officials say the initial investigation revealed that a 64-year-old male was driving a Chrysler van north on the US HWY 151 off-ramp. The vehicle traveled through the intersection of County HWY B, struck a sign in the median and entered the east ditch of the US HWY 151 on-ramp. The vehicle traveled down the embarkment and crashed into a fence and tree.
According to Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam where he was pronounced deceased by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials say.
Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team assisted with the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.