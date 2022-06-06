One person dead after UTV & vehicle collide in Jefferson County

WATERLOO (WKOW) -- One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital when a UTV and another vehicle collided outside of Waterloo.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath says the crash happened on STH 89 near Lenius Rd in the town of Waterloo. Deputies were called out there just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Milbrath says two people were on the UTV. One of them died. A medical helicopter took the other to the hospital with critical injuries.
Two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of those injuries was not specified.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.