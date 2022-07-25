One person dies after being hit by train in Mauston

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- The City of Mauston Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was hit by a train Sunday evening.
According to Mauston Police Chief Michael Zilisch, officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. about a pedestrian being struck by a train.
Police, Juneau County Sheriff Office, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded to the scene.
Chief Zilisch confirmed a person was hit by the train.
The Juneau County Medical Examiner responded after confirmation and pronounced the individual as deceased.