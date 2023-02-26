One person displaced after apartment fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — The Fitchburg Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday evening.
Dane County Public Safety Communications notified the Fitchburg Fire Department of a structure fire at 2229 Rosenberry Rd. around 3:45 p.m. after a resident reported seeing flames in the building.
According to officials, the first fire personnel to arrive on the scene did not see any visible smoke or flames. After assessing the building, personnel were able to locate a contained fire in a first-floor apartment.
The fire alarms in the building did activate, but there were no sprinklers in the building.
Chief Rob Kunze said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The apartment resident was the only tenant displaced, and no injuries were reported.
The Fitchburg Police Department, FitchRona EMS, Madison Fire Department and Oregon Fire Department provided assistance.
The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Fitchburg Fire Investigators.