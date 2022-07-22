One person hurt in Richland County motorcycle crash

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- A motorcyclist is recovering after crashing his bike into a ditch.
It happened around noon Thursday on County Road M near Hilly Billy Lane.
Sheriff's deputies said they received a report of a motorcycle crash. When they got there, they found the motorcycle in the ditch and 65-year-old Kenneth P. Hines sitting next to it.
Deputies said Hines was driving east on County Highway M when he lost control going around a corner on County Road M. He went off the road and ended up in the ditch.
Hines was taken to Boscobel Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
He faces citations for not having a valid motorcycle license and failing to register the motorcycle.