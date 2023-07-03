 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

One person hurt in rollover crash on I-39 in Columbia County

Rollover Crash on I-39 in Columbia County

Courtesy: Aaron Atkinson

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital Monday night after getting hurt in a rollover crash on I-39 in near Portage. 

A sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:20 Monday evening. Only one person was in the vehicle, and Med Flight took them to UW Hospital in Madison with "unknown injuries."

The crash closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for around an hour and a half. 

The sergeant said WSP suspects the driver was intoxicated. 

The Portage Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff's Office assisted in responding to the crash. 

