One person hurt in rollover crash on I-39 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person is in the hospital Monday night after getting hurt in a rollover crash on I-39 in near Portage.
A sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) said the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:20 Monday evening. Only one person was in the vehicle, and Med Flight took them to UW Hospital in Madison with "unknown injuries."
The crash closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for around an hour and a half.
The sergeant said WSP suspects the driver was intoxicated.
The Portage Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff's Office assisted in responding to the crash.