One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on US 151, according to a news release from Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox.
Cox says the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US 151 northbound, just north of the Reiner Road bridge.
Cox says people in each of the three vehicles were brought to the hospital. One of them died there.
The name of the person killed is being withheld while authorities notify the person's family.
As of 1:30 Sunday morning, the northbound lanes are shut down at the Reiner Road bridge while the scene is processed.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.