Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

One person rescued, taken to hospital in Reedsburg house fire

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Crews from Reedsburg, La Valle and Loganville put out a house fire Tuesday morning. 

According to a release from the Reedsburg Police Department, the fire started shortly before 4:00 a.m. at a home on West 2nd Street, between Albert Avenue and Eagle Street. 

Three people got out of the house with help from a responding officer. Firefighters removed a fourth person from the home. The woman reportedly had trouble getting out on her own because of smoke. 

The woman was treated at a medical center. Officers did not provide an update on her condition. 

No foul play is suspected, but the exact cause is under investigation. 

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the home. 

