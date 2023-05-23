One person rescued, taken to hospital in Reedsburg house fire

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Crews from Reedsburg, La Valle and Loganville put out a house fire Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the Reedsburg Police Department, the fire started shortly before 4:00 a.m. at a home on West 2nd Street, between Albert Avenue and Eagle Street.
Three people got out of the house with help from a responding officer. Firefighters removed a fourth person from the home. The woman reportedly had trouble getting out on her own because of smoke.
The woman was treated at a medical center. Officers did not provide an update on her condition.
No foul play is suspected, but the exact cause is under investigation.
The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the home.