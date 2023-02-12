One person taken to hospital after Walworth county fire

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sharon Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday that required one person be taken to the hospital.
In a post on the Sharon Fire and Rescue's Facebook page, the department said crews responded to a fire at a home on Burr Oak Road.
Crews from Shared Services Paramedics Medic 391 and Capron Rescue Squad were called to help.
Fire officials said crews arrived at the scene and found a "well involved structure fire."
A resident told firefighters he was the only one inside and the house was clear. Capron Rescue Squad then took the resident to a regional hospital. The severity of his injuries was not reported.
Sharon Fire and Rescue received assistance in mutual aid with water, manpower, and equipment. Crews had the fire under control within an hour.
Illinois State Fire Marshall and Boone County Sheriff Detective personnel assisted in the investigation.
According to Sharon Fire and Rescue, the cause and origin are still under investigation.