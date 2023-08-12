One person taken to hospital in downtown Whitewater fire

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- Whitewater police told 27 News one person was taken to the hospital after a fire started in the downtown area Saturday afternoon.
That person is expected to recover. The Whitewater Fire Chief told 27 News they lived in a top floor apartment next to the fire.
The fire started just before 2:15 p.m. on Center Street. It spread to two buildings. Because of the number of buildings impacted, it was considered a 3-alarm fire.
The chief said one of the building's owners was on the roof working on a small repair when they believe a piece of tar caught fire and spread to the rest of the building.
Investigators told a 27 News reporter at this time, they do not think the fire destroyed the building. Damage is estimated to be $175,000.