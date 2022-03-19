One System Moves Out, Onto the Next One

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Spring officially begins Sunday and as we welcome in the new season, we'll be welcoming in our next weather system. Currently moving onto the west coast, this system will bring another round of rain, a wintry mix and breezy conditions to the region for a couple of days.
Our latest system has moved onwards which means we are clearing out and drying out just in time to end Winter and welcome in Spring. Officially beginning on Sunday, skies will be a mix of mostly clear to partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s to the low 60s. The warmth will stick around into the following work week but our next system begins to impact us starting Monday.
Clouds will increase on Monday with a chance for rain, mainly north. As the system moves eastward it'll bring more of the area rain Monday night and Tuesday along with breezy conditions. As it slowly moves east, temperatures are going to cool down, from the 60s to the 40s for highs and 30s for overnight lows. That means we'll see the chance for a wintry mix mainly overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.