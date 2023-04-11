"One Walk, Big Strides for Autism" will support Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin has a big event coming up on April 23.
It's hosting One Walk, Big Strides for Autism at McKee Farms Park at 11:00 a.m.
The walk will raise funds for programs that provide support, education, and activities for those on the Autism spectrum and their families in south central and southwestern Wisconsin.
Their goal this year is to raise $50,000 to help continue programs like Autism 101 workshops, support and social groups for individuals on the spectrum, caregiver support groups and monthly family enrichment activities.
Program coordinator Wanda Guuillaume Ramirez and development coordinator Megan Hufton joined 27 News at 4 to talk about the event.