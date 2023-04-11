 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

"One Walk, Big Strides for Autism" will support Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin

Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin Walk

April is Autism Awareness Month, and on 27 News at 4, we highlighted an event coming up for the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin that supports families in our area.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin has a big event coming up on April 23.

It's hosting One Walk, Big Strides for Autism at McKee Farms Park at 11:00 a.m. 

The walk will raise funds for programs that provide support, education, and activities for those on the Autism spectrum and their families in south central and southwestern Wisconsin.

Their goal this year is to raise $50,000 to help continue programs like Autism 101 workshops, support and social groups for individuals on the spectrum, caregiver support groups and monthly family enrichment activities.

Program coordinator Wanda Guuillaume Ramirez and development coordinator Megan Hufton joined 27 News at 4 to talk about the event. 

There's still time to participate, volunteer or donate to the effort. You can find more information here.