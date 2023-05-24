One year after shooting, Janesville therapy dog helps Uvalde children heal

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — It's now been one year since a deadly mass shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. Through the healing process, one Janesville therapy dog has been making a huge difference for the survivors who live there.

We first introduced you to "Miracle" the therapy dog back in August, when she and her handlers, Kathy and Bill Schendt, made their first trip to Uvalde for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

"When we saw the school shooting on TV, we just had to do something," Kathy said. "So, we thought 'We're retired, and we've got a certified therapy dog. And so, we started making the contacts to go down for the first week of school in August of 2022."

The Schendts called the experience "life-changing," so when they were asked by school administrators to come back for the end of the school year to surprise the children, they happily accepted.

"All of a sudden, they went to get out of their cars to come into school and there was Miracle greeting them," Bill said. "And they remembered her right away. I mean, their jaws were dropped."

Their visit last week took 22 hours of driving both ways and a week-long stay at a hotel. School officials were incredibly grateful.

"One of the teachers said a lot of people came down the first time, but she said you're the only ones who came back," Bill said.

The Schendts say it was heartwarming to see how far the children have come since the last time they saw them. Kathy says many of them were smiling again and seemed less afraid to go back to school.

"It was neat for us because we saw them nine months ago and they've grown in height, but also their smiles have gotten bigger too," Kathy said.

It was bittersweet to say goodbye to the children of Uvalde this time, because they're unsure they'll be back. Many of the kids sent them home with letters and gifts — a thank you for the gift Miracle has brought them twice now.

"If you've got a gift, you've got to share it," Bill said. "And Miracle's got a purpose in life. And she's living her purpose."