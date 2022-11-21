One year later, youngest parade survivors reflect on tragedy

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- As the state somberly marks the anniversary of that tragic day at the Waukesha Christmas parade one year ago, those who survived the nightmare hoped Monday's memorial offered some healing.
"I think Monday, it was just a hard start of the day," said Amber Kohnke.
Amber Kohnke's 10-year-old daughter Jessalyn, a dancer in the Waukesha Christmas parade, barely survived the horror of November 21, 2021.
"The screams, the sounds of the people being hit, watching us their bodies flew and me yelling searching for Jessalyn," Kohnke recalled.
When Kohnke found her daughter, she was barely alive after being hit by Darrell Brooks' red SUV.
"Jessalyn's injuries included a fractured skull. She had eight broken ribs. She had three, three fractured vertebrae. Her pelvis was broken in three areas," Kohnke said.
"I woke up in the hospital confused, uncomfortable and in pain," Jessalyn said.
Jessalyn would undergo 18 surgeries in the year after. But even more painful was being wheelchair-bound, wondering if she'd get to do what she loved best.
"I remember wanting to dance again, being with my team again, but knowing I couldn't physically do it," Jessalyn said.
Amber Kohnke said a big moment in Jessalyn's recovery happened just days earlier.
"It was like all this weight had lifted off of my shoulders," Kohnke said.
At Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing last week, Amber and Jessalyn gave victim impact statements.
"I'm hoping that this will be a good healing point for us and just keep pushing forward from here on, I hope so too," Kohnke said.
Miraculously, Jessalyn would dance again but has limitations because of her surgeries.
"She's not at the same level as what she was. But she's not giving up," Kohnke said.
While Jessalyn's physical scars have begun to heal, it's the ones you can't see that continue to haunt her.
"I hate going to the bus stop because it scares me whenever cars drive by me or make noises," Jessalyn said.
Since Jessalyn has learned to dance again, Kohnke says it's a sign her daughter is determined to stay strong.
"She's kind of my little warrior," Kohnke said.
Despite Jessalyn's multiple surgeries, her mother says she's always positive. In a few days, Jessalyn is scheduled to have another procedure on her trachea.