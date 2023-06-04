One-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — A one-year-old is dead after being shot outside a library in Milwaukee Saturday night.
The child was shot in a vehicle by a "known suspect" at approximately 8 p.m. outside the Atkinson Library, our affiliate WISN reports.
Officials say the shooting occurred during an argument between adults, and that the child was dropped off at a fire station.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told WISN the girl was then taken to Children's Wisconsin Hospital, where she later died.
The Medical Examiner identified the girl as Zyare Nevels.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.