...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, CENTRAL,
AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

One-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
police crime scene lights tape
MGN

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — A one-year-old is dead after being shot outside a library in Milwaukee Saturday night.

The child was shot in a vehicle by a "known suspect" at approximately 8 p.m. outside the Atkinson Library, our affiliate WISN reports.

Officials say the shooting occurred during an argument between adults, and that the child was dropped off at a fire station.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told WISN the girl was then taken to Children's Wisconsin Hospital, where she later died.

The Medical Examiner identified the girl as Zyare Nevels.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.

