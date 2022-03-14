Online farmers market offers pies from Wisconsin bakers

MADISON (WKOW) — Monday is National Pi Day, and if you're looking to get your hands on some actual pie, Market Wagon offers a variety of pies from local bakers.
It is an online farmers market, and delivers to every home in an eight-county region surrounding Madison.
You can order from more than 45 of their favorite local farms and artisanal food vendors in the Madison area who offer over 600 combined items for sale each week.
Some of the products that are featured are from Stella's Bakery in Madison. You can order their famous Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread and the homemade Apple Pie with a brown sugar streusel topping.
Bakery Manager Jason Harder said the service was a lifeline during the pandemic.
"We were kind of grasping at whatever we could find for sales to keep everyone working, to keep going with everything. And, it was just one extra thing that we could do to keep everybody going, and it definitely helped for that that first winter. That was really tough to get through for everybody," Harder said.
No matter how many items you buy, and from how many vendors, you'll only pay a $6.95 delivery fee.
The items are delivered every Thursday, and orders need to be placed by Tuesday night.