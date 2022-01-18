Only day above freezing in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures climb today temporarily ahead of a large drop the rest of the forecast.
A breeze will develop from the south ahead of a weather system causing temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, though wind chills will top off in the mid 20s.
As a cold front approaches this evening, a stray flurry or sprinkle is possible, but the bigger story will be the much lower temperature trend the rest of the week. Lows by early Wednesday will be in the single digits with wind chills falling below zero and staying that way through Thursday morning.
Next chance for some light snow will be Saturday with a better signal for snow Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned!