'Only saving grace we got is the weekend': Downtown businesses boom on game days

MADISON (WKOW) -- The capital city was bustling with Badger fans gearing up for game one of the season and food lovers checking out Taste of Madison Saturday -- a welcome change of pace from sometimes quiet weekdays.
"The weekdays are extremely quiet," Ken Clary, owner of Clary's Gourmet Popcorn, said. "Only saving grace we got is the weekend, especially the farmers market, and now the football games are starting up, so it'll help, but we still got to get people back to work down here."
For small businesses like Clary's, business on weekdays downtown was mainly supported by people who worked in the area.
"We [have] 10 empty storefronts on this block alone, and nobody's filled it for the last few years," Clary said. "Our bread and butter was always the state people up here. There's nobody working up here yet. It's been a couple of years. So, the weekdays are like a ghost town."
Clary says the 100 block of State Street hasn't been the same since the pandemic. But, the weekends, and events like Taste of Madison or UW football games, keep them afloat.
"Game day is definitely a different energy," Anthony Rineer, owner of Teddywedgers, said.
Rineer feels more optimistic about this year as he looks out onto a crowded capitol square
"I mean, people prep for it as soon as the sun comes up," he said. "So, it ends up being very exciting and very fun."
"Many of the businesses say about 70% of their income comes from days like today," Jason Ilstrup, President of Downtown Madison Inc., said.
"I feel really good about this year," Rineer said. "A lot of the companies that were down have come back and a lot of the neighborhoods have reopened, which is really good. It's gonna be an exciting fall for sure."
In Madison, game days mean big business.
"Game days are hugely important for businesses downtown and throughout the city," Ilstrup said. "It's an economic impact of $19 million per game day."
And he hopes to see events like the game bring in even more.
"We're seeing more business open because you're seeing more foot traffic here in downtown and throughout the city," Ilstrup said.
"Every single restaurant in Madison makes Madison unique," Rineer said. "I really hope to see the community around here continue to grow and be super unique. Like it's always been."
Ilstrup is proud of how many locally-owned businesses are downtown. Locally-owned and locally-employed businesses benefitting from the profits of weekends like these hopefully means fortifying Madison's economy for future growth and stability.