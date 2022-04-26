Open house outlines study looking at noise at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over the course of the next two years, a study will be done to measure current and future noise levels around the Dane County Regional Airport.
On Tuesday night, the airport hosted an open house near baggage claim.
It gave the public a chance to hear more about the process of the study and what officials will be looking at.
"They're going to be measuring kind of the impact of the noise that the airport air traffic creates. And then phase two is going to be how do we mitigate that? How do we minimize the impact on the community?" Michael Riechers, airport communications director said.
The study will include the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.