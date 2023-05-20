Open records show more of what happened in Barron County shooting that killed two officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- New video and audio recordings give us a better idea of what happened when a man shot and killed two police officers in northern Wisconsin on April 8.
50-year-old Glenn Perry shot and killed Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach when they tried to pull him over.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led the investigation. They have released records of interviews, video and audio from the scene.
Barron County Sheriff's Deputy Kari Storberg was the first to arrive at the scene after reports of shots fired and an officer down. Once she got there, she told dispatch it looked like both officers were dead as Perry was leaning on the hood of his car.
Special agents from DCI interviewed Storberg. She told them she remembered seeing an email that morning from a sheriff's captain warning law enforcement about Perry.
Barron County Sheriff's Captain Jason Hagen said in the email someone called saying they were concerned for Perry and law enforcement's safety because they thought Perry was mentally ill and had "really been going off the deep end lately."
They warned Perry always had a handgun and had been making statements like the "creator" has given him the authority to defend himself at all costs.
Documents show investigators found messages in Perry's phone calling the government and police officers "human traffickers."
The day of the shooting, Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel tried to pull Perry over for an outstanding warrant issued because he was behind on child support payments.
Perry shot and killed Breidenbach and Scheel. Documents say investigators believe Scheel shot Perry in the leg. First responders took him to a hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where he died.
At the scene, law enforcement recovered four guns from Perry -- a rifle and a handgun with him and two more guns in his front seat. When officers searched his home, they found 10 more guns.
Documents show no other officers who responded on the scene fired their guns.
DCI released all of these videos and documents after the Barron County District Attorney wrapped up his investigation into Perry's death.
He determined no officers will face charges.