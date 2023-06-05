Opening date set for Beloit's Krueger Pool

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — Beloit announced when Krueger Pool opens for the season.
According to city spokesperson Sarah Lock, the pool will open at 1 p.m. on June 12.
The 2023 schedule accommodates both open swim and family swim times.
Open swim happens Saturday through Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. Family swim takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children must be with an adult during family swim.
This schedule may change depending on weather or staffing, and all changes will be posted on the city's Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Lock expects the will be open through mid-August.
The diving well won't be open this season.
Lock has a couple of reminders about pool rules everyone must follow.
All pool goers are subject to bag and cooler checks. Glass and other sharp items are not allowed on the deck, and if a pool goer has such items in a bag, they'll have to be returned to a car before being allowed in.
Anyone under 12 must be with a parent and guardian older than 16.
The pool does not allow pool goers to bring in water wings or floaties, but does provide life jackets.
A full code of conduct is posted at the pool.
Beloit is also hiring lifeguards. Interested candidates can apply online.