Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Opening date set for Beloit's Krueger Pool

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit Krueger Pool

File footage of Krueger Pool 

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) — Beloit announced when Krueger Pool opens for the season. 

According to city spokesperson Sarah Lock, the pool will open at 1 p.m. on June 12. 

The 2023 schedule accommodates both open swim and family swim times.

Open swim happens Saturday through Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. Family swim takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children must be with an adult during family swim.

This schedule may change depending on weather or staffing, and all changes will be posted on the city's Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Lock expects the will be open through mid-August.

The diving well won't be open this season.

Lock has a couple of reminders about pool rules everyone must follow. 

All pool goers are subject to bag and cooler checks. Glass and other sharp items are not allowed on the deck, and if a pool goer has such items in a bag, they'll have to be returned to a car before being allowed in. 

Anyone under 12 must be with a parent and guardian older than 16. 

The pool does not allow pool goers to bring in water wings or floaties, but does provide life jackets. 

A full code of conduct is posted at the pool. 

Beloit is also hiring lifeguards. Interested candidates can apply online.

