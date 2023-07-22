Opera in the Park cancelled due to weather

UPDATE: Madison's Opera in the Park has been cancelled Saturday night due to weather.
In a Facebook post, the organization said: "Opera in the Park 2023 has been cancelled."
In Facebook comments, they added Opera in the Park will not be rescheduled.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Opera in the Park has been postponed Saturday night due to weather.
The event was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. However, organizers made the decision to push back the start time until at least 8:30 p.m. in consultation with 27 Storm Track Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier.
Right now, fans are waiting for the weather to clear in their cars. It is unclear if the show will go on tonight.
27 News is a proud sponsor of Opera in the Park.
This is a developing story.