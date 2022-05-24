Operation Fresh Start showcases new programs to help young adults navigate a career path

MADISON (WKOW) -- Operation Fresh Start opened its doors to the community Tuesday.
The mission of Operation Fresh Start is to empower emerging adults on a path to self-sufficiency through education, mentoring and employment training.
It's added some new programs over the past few years.
Those include drivers education, career counseling and advanced-level construction and conservation training programs.
"The other program we're excited to talk about is our Build Academy, which is paid training. And it's a Build Academy and Conservation Academy, so either in construction trades or conservation work, and it's paid $15 an hour," said executive director Gregory Markle.
At the end of that training, people in the program are linked to a position in construction or conservation.
Through the OFS Legacy Program, young adults ages 16–24 earn an income equal to $11 an hour, while working towards earning their high school diploma and driver’s license.
Since 1970, OFS has helped more than 8,000 young adults find a pathway to a family-sustaining career.