Opposing views on crime, abortion ban drive decisive race for A.G.

MADISON (WKOW) -- How the Wisconsin Department of Justice approaches violent crime and an ongoing lawsuit challenging the state's 170-year-old abortion ban will depend on the choice voters make this fall.
In extended interviews with 27 News, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, outlined their approaches on two of the most consequential issues of this mid-term election cycle: addressing Milwaukee's ongoing surge in homicides and Wisconsin's abortion ban.
Attorney general candidates on crime
Toney's boldest pledge is one vowing to work with the GOP-controlled legislature to have the DOJ take over prosecution of violent crime in Milwaukee County.
When asked what, specifically, he'd do differently if given such authority, Toney said he'd work with lawmakers to provide additional funding for prosecutors, state agents and crime analysts.
How would that be any different than the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County getting those resources directly from the state?
Toney pointed to the recent budget proposed by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, which called for eliminated 17 police officer positions.
"The number of police officers is going down, even with the most recent budget proposal from the mayor," Toney said. "So we're seeing less resources of the total number of police officers directed toward this problem, and we need our attorney general's office to be able augment that."
Milwaukee gives its police department more funding than any other city department. Johnson's budget provides more funding overall to police, despite the position cuts. Johnson said the public safety strain is due to rising pension costs.
Under former Gov. Scott Walker, Republicans exempted police and firefighters from their controversial 2011 Act 10 reforms that dramatically scaled back the ability for public worker unions to collectively bargain.
Toney said he was still confident he'd deliver better results for Milwaukee, and the rest of the state, by working more closely with Republicans in control of the legislature.
"What we need is an attorney general that the legislature trusts to partner with them to help keep Wisconsin safer," Toney said. "And I've made those relationships."
Kaul accused Toney of missing the biggest issue in public safety funding: that shared revenue to local governments has remained flat while costs, pension and otherwise, continue to rise.
"My opponent talks about it," Kaul said. "But he hasn't provided any potential sources for funding because he's been unwilling to stand up to the Republicans in the legislature, and call on them to invest in public safety."
Kaul is requesting two additional roving prosecutors in proposed budget for the next two-year cycle, as well as 19 state agents and 16 more crime lab specialists.
When asked what, exactly, agents and lab specialists would do to solve homicides, which often hinge on witnesses feeling comfortable enough to share what they know, Kaul said the state agents could help improve relationships.
"First, they're investigators," Kaul said. "And any good investigator is gonna develop relationships with people who have information about crimes."
Broken crime lab promises?
Toney has targeted Kaul over the number of cases the state crime lab has processed under Kaul, compared to that of his predecessor, Republican Brad Schimel.
While the crime lab handled evidence from more than 12,000 cases in 2018, which was Schimel's last year in office, that number was fewer than 10,000 in 2021. Kaul had made improving crime lab efficiency a staple of his 2018 campaign.
Kaul maintained it was an 'apple to oranges' comparison because Kaul's DOJ was more selective about what evidence it accepts for processing.
"We have professionalized what we're doing at the crime lab," Kaul said. "So we're taking in only the evidence that needs to be taken in, so we're not testing things unnecessarily."
When asked, Kaul did not provide specific examples of what evidence was being processed under Schimel that is being turned away now.
"We put together a groups of people who worked together to identify submission guidelines, so that somebody who submits something is doing it in a way that's gonna get the key evidence they need," Kaul said. "They're not unnecessarily just submitting anything that somebody decides to submit, but rather, it's informed by the scientists at the crime lab, who know where they'll get results."
Toney said the numbers were a sign of an inefficient operation, as it also took longer to turn around results in 2021 for six of the 10 categories of evidence the DOJ tracks, according to a Politifact check.
If elected, Toney said he would provide more oversight and direction.
"We need to make sure they're supported, that there's supervision," Toney said. "And that we have an attorney general that's focused on those issues."
Abortion ban looms
Kaul filed a lawsuit in June challenging Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, which conservatives maintain is back in effect following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.
Kaul maintains the courts need to clear up whether a law can become active after it's been dormant for 50 years, and whether it can co-exist with a 20-week ban Republican lawmakers passed under Walker.
The 1849 ban makes it a felony to provide an abortion at any time, and only provides exceptions for when a mother's health is at risk.
"We have conflicting sets of laws on the books in Wisconsin," Kaul said. "There's this 19th Century ban, and then, at the same time, there's laws that regulate lawful abortion in Wisconsin, so it can't be both legal and illegal at the same time, so what we are asking the courts to do is to clarify this."
Kaul said even if the ban is upheld, as long as he's attorney general, he would not use DOJ resources to investigate or prosecute abortions.
"We've got limited resources at DOJ," he said. "We investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes in the state of Wisconsin, and to shift those resources to going after doctors, nurses, or even somebody who drove a family member to a clinic to obtain an abortion? That would be a huge misuse of DOJ resources."
Toney has pledged to help district attorneys who'd seek to prosecute abortions. Friday, he earned the endorsement of Susan B. Anthony of Pro Life America.
Toney would not rule out using state resources to investigate and prosecute abortions that stemmed from cases of rape or incest.
"We take every case on its own merits," Toney said. "And if the legislature were to pass any additional exception, as attorney general, whether I would agree with it or not, I will defend it because that is the responsibility of our attorney general."
When pressed on what he would do if a district attorney sought help prosecuting someone who performed an abortion on a rape victim, Toney said he'd offer help to the victim, while leaving the door open to assisting with the prosecution.
"I've sat across from survivors of sexual assault that have gone through that trauma, and I understand it doesn't go away after a month, or a year; it can last with them forever," Toney said. "And we need to make sure we are supporting them, that they have those resources available to them, and we take things on a case by case basis. We don't pre-judge things and say, 'We're gonna always do this or always do that.'"