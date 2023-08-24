Oppressive heat forces Dane County employers to adapt

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employers across Madison and Dane County have made subtle changes to the expectations they have of their workers amid heat indexes that reached triple digits this week.
Just standing outside in 100 degrees can be taxing.
But highway crews do a lot more than stand, and their workplace feels a lot hotter.
"A lot of our work is manual labor," said Dane County Highway and Transportation Assistant Maintenance Superintendent Jon Strandlie. "And when you're out on the roads, and the roads are reaching temperatures of 120, 125 degrees, and you're working on the road and standing on that road, it's very hot in those places."
The Dane County Highway and Transportation department can't suspend operations totally, but they have scaled back their work.
On the jobs they can't put on hold, they've increased staffing to allow for more breaks. They're also making ice and water available in coolers.
27 News reached out to several area employers to find how they adjusted their operations in the face of the heat and humidity.
Madison's fire department has suspended all outdoor trainings until the temperatures drop.
The city's Engineering Division suspended its two-day notice for workers to take time off and is also allowing workers to use personal time if they want to stay home.
A spokesperson for the US Postal Service said the mail is still being delivered, and service is relying on heat-related training to keep workers safe.
UW-Madison is giving workers individual instructions on how to handle the heat based on their job responsibilities.
"And so think about bakeries or restaurants where it gets really hot and doors warehouses," said Dr. Sheryl Bedno, chief medical officer with the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health in the state Department of Health Services. "So we have to consider both the outdoor and indoor workers."