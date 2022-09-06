Optometrists emphasize the importance of back-to-school eye exams for kids

MADISON (WKOW) -- As kids head back to the classroom this fall, there's one tool they'll be using more than any other in the bookbag — their eyes. And for that reason, optometrists say, it's important that kids get their eyes checked before heading back to school.
"Kids specifically need to have their eyes checked, because 80% of what they learn is through their vision," Wisconsin Optometric Association President Dr. Tessa Sokol said. "If they can't see, they're not going to be able to learn in school, they won't be able to use their eyes together as a team, things might be blurry, and they'll really get behind other students."
Sokol says as many as one in four children have some type of visual impairment that could interfere in learning. So, it's important to know the signs of vision loss in children.
Common signs include:
- A dislike or avoidance of reading
- Getting up close to screens or books when reading
- Squinting, blinking or eye-rubbing
- An overall decrease in performance at school
Sokol says the symptoms often go unnoticed or are misdiagnosed for something else.
"Children will be misdiagnosed with ADHD or attention deficit issues," Sokol said. "So this is a very important part of a back to school thing that you need to do to make sure that they have their eyes checked and are ready and set up for success."
She says increases in screen time have also made the issue increasingly important.
"We're all on computers, now everything in school is on the screen," Sokol said. "We really want to make sure that their eyes are focused on it and not overworking to see it."
Sokol recommends a comprehensive eye exam for children six months old and up. She says kids should be checked at least every two years before school starts to make sure their eyes are in working order.