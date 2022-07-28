'Orbeez Challenge' leaves Beloit child wounded; Gel beads used in drive-by style shootings

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A viral Tik Tok challenge left a four year old in Beloit hurt and the people in his neighborhood angry.
It's been dubbed the 'Orbeez Challenge' where toy guns filled with pea-sized gel beads are used in drive-by style shootings.
In Beloit, people who live on Royce Avenue were hit.
Residents told 27 News, more than 20 teens or young adults started shooting the beads at each other, hitting neighborhood kids and homeowners in the process.
The gel beads are now scattered all over the streets, sidewalks and even resident's lawns.
Some are soft and fall apart in your hand while others are hard plastic.
Connie Clayton has lived in her home on Royce Avenue for more than three decades. She said the attack is disturbing.
"I saw them running up and down the street shooting at each other coming in my yard," Clayton said. "All my years I have never seen nothing like this."
In the chaos of the attack, a woman says her four year old nephew was hit in the same neighborhood.
She shared photos of his injuries with 27 News and posted about her concerns on Facebook, writing:
"I have seen the most disgusting display of disrespect for others safety...50MPH drive by's, over 20 people shooting at each other...Let me lay this out for some of you, there are toddlers and young kids walking through this "Battle"... My nephew was just playing in his grandma's back yard, he is 4."
Clayton said she fears for everyone's safety and said something needs to be done.
"I hope and pray they outlaw those things," she said. "What I'm afraid of, is they are going to point those things at the wrong person, the wrong person is going to have a real gun, and somebody is going to get hurt."
In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Beloit Police Department wrote:
"We are not driving around looking for people having fun and using these guns... We have plenty of things for us to work on...But if the actions of some are causing injuries, or they are shooting at people who don’t want to be shot at, they can and likely will be cited for discharging firearms."