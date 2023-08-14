Oregon 18-year-old arrested after threatening to kill victim during armed robbery

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An Oregon man was arrested after he robbed someone at gunpoint and told the victim he'd kill them, according to the Oregon Police Department.
The police department reports officers were dispatched to an apartment on Janesville Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery.
The victim told officers the suspect pointed a handgun at him and said he'd kill the victim. The suspect then demanded property.
The victim said he knew the suspect.
Officers found the suspect -- identified as Keziah Taylor, 18 -- nearby and arrested him. Stolen property and a gun were recovered.
Taylor was tentatively charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm, along with drug charges.