Oregon boys hockey advances to Division 2 championship

Oregon Hockey after semifinal

Oregon boys hockey is in the Division 2 WIAA Championship game!

MADISON (WKOW) — A southern Wisconsin boys hockey team is on its way to the championship game. 

Thursday afternoon, #3 Oregon took on #2 Mosinee in the Division 2 semifinal. 

Oregon came out on top 3-0, moving them into the championship matchup against top-seeded New Richmond. 

Oregon's goals came by three different players: Andrew Jicha, Logan Letherberry and Jacob Cameron. 

It's Oregon's first time ever in the state tournament. 

The Division 2 championship game starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. You can watch all of the championship games live Saturday on air on WKOW, WAOW, WQOW or WXOW. Or you can watch the games online here.

