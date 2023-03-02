Oregon boys hockey advances to Division 2 championship

MADISON (WKOW) — A southern Wisconsin boys hockey team is on its way to the championship game.
Thursday afternoon, #3 Oregon took on #2 Mosinee in the Division 2 semifinal.
Oregon came out on top 3-0, moving them into the championship matchup against top-seeded New Richmond.
Oregon's goals came by three different players: Andrew Jicha, Logan Letherberry and Jacob Cameron.
It's Oregon's first time ever in the state tournament.
The Division 2 championship game starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. You can watch all of the championship games live Saturday on air on WKOW, WAOW, WQOW or WXOW. Or you can watch the games online here.