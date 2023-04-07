Oregon church to host Earth Day festival

OREGON (WKOW) — An Oregon church is hosting a festival April 22 to celebrate Earth Day and show people what they can do to help the environment.
St. John's Lutheran Church Oregon Earth Day festival is a free community event meant to give people opportunities to learn, explore and reflect on the Earth's needs and what people can do to create change.
There will be several activities, such as green technology vendor displays and kids crafts. 27s own Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will be there delivering a talk titled "Solving the Climate Crisis."
There will even be complimentary drinks and snacks.
The event will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church on East Netherwood Street.