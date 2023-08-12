Oregon hosts Kids Triathlon for 17th year

OREGON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Kids of all skill levels competed in the annual Oregon Kids Triathlon (OKT) on Saturday.
For the past 17 years, the OKT has featured an accessible running, biking and swimming race that challenges the children and boosts the community.
Dawn Faris, a co-director of the race, explained the benefits that OKT brings to the local economy.
"It push[es] in tourism dollars with bringing in participants from outside of the Oregon area," she said, adding that they also raise money "to really benefit the Oregon community swim club as well as the public Oregon community pool."
While the event proves to be beneficial for the community, Faris explains that the day is really about the children.
"The biggest hope for today is that all of these young kids cross that finish line with a smile on their face."
A triathlon is no minor feat for any athlete, so the race-directors hope the children recognize their accomplishment upon finishing the race.
Faris said she wants the racers to be "really proud that they achieved this ability to swim, bike and run. That they have really found a passion for a sport and to get out there and be healthy."
If children are the future, then the future in Oregon knows how to work hard and run fast.
Visit the Oregon Kids Triathlon website for more information on the event.