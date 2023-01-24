Oregon man arrested after fleeing Fitchburg hit-and-run crash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An Oregon man was arrested over the weekend after fleeing from officers after a hit-and-run crash in Fitchburg.
Lt. Andrew McCarthy of the Fitchburg Police Department said officers responded to a hit-and-run crash Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of Nesbitt Road and Fitchrona Road.
While investigating the crash, McCarthy said the officer on scene saw the offending vehicle drive past the crash location.
The officer followed the suspect car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away. The officer didn't give chase, but a nearby Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the suspect vehicle heading toward them and deployed a tire deflation device.
The suspect vehicle became disabled, and the driver ran into a nearby field, still trying to get away from police. He eventually surrendered when police surrounded the area.
The driver -- identified as Alexander Sandoval, 38 -- was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.
The Fitchburg Police Department referred the following charges:
- Attempt to elude officer
- Operating while intoxicated - 4th offense
- Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration - 4th offense
- Resisting/obstructing an officer
- Hit and run - occupied vehicle
McCarthy said there was a heavy police presence in the area of County Highway M and S. Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg while law enforcement tried to take Mr. Sandoval into custody.