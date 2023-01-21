Oregon man arrested after threats to police, K9, and others

OREGON (WKOW) -- An Oregon man was arrested Friday evening after making threats of killing police, the Oregon K9, and others according to a news release from the Oregon Police Department.
In the release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf, she said officers responded just after 8:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Walnut Street in the Village of Oregon for a 60-year-old man threatening to kill another man and his family.
Chief Pagenkopf reported when police arrived, the 60-year-old ran into his apartment. Inside, Pagenkopf says he made threats to kill officers and the Oregon K9.
After police asked the man to come out, he eventually did and was taken into custody without incident or injuries, according to Chief Pagenkopf.
The Oregon Police Department arrested Tracey Nelson of Oregon on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, harassment of a police animal, threats to a law enforcement officer, and three counts of disorderly conduct.