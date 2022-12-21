Oregon man arrested for 11th OWI in rural Columbia Co.

NEWPORT, Wis. (WKOW) — An Oregon man was arrested for his 11th OWI Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reported a sergeant responded to a vehicle that slid off New Haven Road near HWY 16 by Newport around 12:40 a.m.
The sergeant made contact with the driver, who initially refused to identify himself but was later identified as Matthew Blanchard, 59, of Oregon.
The sheriff's office stated Blanchard smelled of intoxicants and had slurred speed.
He refused to complete any sobriety testing and was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
It was then learned Blanchard was driving with a revoked driver's license, had four open felony cases and 10 prior OWI convictions, according to the sheriff's office.
Blanchard was booked into the Columbia County Jail on pending charges of OWI 11th offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and four counts of felony bail jumping.