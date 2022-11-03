Oregon Middle School band honored at statewide music conference

OREGON (WKOW) — The eighth-grade band from Oregon Middle School got a chance to perform at a statewide music conference in October.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, two students and the band's director stopped by to talk about the honor.
"I applied on a whim because I thought, 'this group is a group that I really think can do it,'" said Kati Seiter, Oregon Middle School Music Educator & Band Director.
The students were really excited when they heard they had been selected.
"It was really nice to hear that we were standing out amongst the other bands," said eighth grade clarinet player Brady Bartlett.
They performed five songs at the Wisconsin State Music Conference. And received praise for their work.
Next up, a fall band concert on Nov. 14. You can go watch them in action at the Oregon High School that evening.